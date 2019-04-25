Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav coins a new term for the BJP as “Bhaagti Janata Party”

The Samajwadi Party president Akilesh Yadav has coined a new term for the Bharathiya Janatha Party as ” Bhaagti Janatha Party” alleging that BJP will always run away from the press conferences when ever journalists asks questions.

“Vikas (development) is asking if you have also heard anything new? Have heard that people have found a new meaning of the BJP — ‘Bhaagti Janata Party’ — as Pradhan ji is running away from press conferences, his leaders run away from questions of journalists and his party workers are demanding Rs 15 lakh and employment from the people,” Yadav scribbled in his official twitter account.