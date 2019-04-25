IndiaNEWS

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav coins a new term for the BJP as “Bhaagti Janata Party”

Apr 25, 2019, 01:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The Samajwadi Party president Akilesh Yadav has coined a new term for the Bharathiya Janatha Party as ” Bhaagti Janatha Party” alleging that BJP will always run away from the press conferences when ever journalists asks questions.

“Vikas (development) is asking if you have also heard anything new? Have heard that people have found a new meaning of the BJP — ‘Bhaagti Janata Party’ — as Pradhan ji is running away from press conferences, his leaders run away from questions of journalists and his party workers are demanding Rs 15 lakh and employment from the people,” Yadav scribbled in his official twitter account.

Tags

Related Articles

Why Trump’s decision of Jerusalem has caused a global outrage?

Dec 8, 2017, 09:18 am IST

RBI stops printing Rs.2000 notes , focus shifts to new Rs 200 notes

Jul 26, 2017, 09:52 am IST

A Malayalee having Four Guinness World Record in his kitty pay a heart touching musical tributes to CRPF soldiers

Feb 17, 2019, 06:53 pm IST

Facebook: Indian-origin executive Karandeep Anand to head ‘Workplace’

Dec 19, 2018, 07:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close