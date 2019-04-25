Latest NewsNEWSInternational

Taliban ambushed a security convoy, killing nine policemen confirms Afghan official

Apr 25, 2019, 03:08 pm IST


 

An Afgan official has asserted that the Taliban ambushed a security convoy which inturn leads to the death of nine policemen in Western Farah.

Abdul Samad Saheli a provincial councilman has asserted that the convoy was heading to defuse a roadside bomb and the ambush happened.

Mr Saleh also asserted that after the attack the Taliban insurgents targeted the district police headquarters. After a few hours of clashes, reinforcements arrived and wrested back control of the headquarters.

