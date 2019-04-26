3 blasts reported at Tata Steelworks plant

Three blasts were reported at the UK’s largest Tata Steelworks plant in Port Talbot . The incident has lead to the death of two persons according to the media report.

The blast has happened in Port Talbot around 3.35 am according to the report of BBC.

Emergency services are in attendance and further information will be released shortly,” the South Wales Police department tweeted.

The company was working with the emergency services and the fires at the plant are kept under control.

We can confirm there has been an incident at our Port Talbot site,” he said, adding that “the emergency services have attended and are working with our on-site services.” said a Tata Steel spoke person.

It has been asserted that the explosion might have happened from a train that used to carry molten metal. The sam has been confirmed by the police.