Apex court stays proceedings of inquiry commission into Jayalalithaa’s death at Apollo Hospitals

The Supreme court has stayed the proceedings of the inquiry commission that is set up to inquire the death of the then time Chief MInister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalitha at the Apollo Hospital in 2016.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was hearing the appeal of Apollo Hospitals against the April 4 order of the Madras High Court rejecting its objection against the ongoing inquiry into the death of ex CM.

“Notice. Stay of further proceedings of the inquiry commission” said the bench which also comprised Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna.

The state government has set up an inquiry commission to look into the circumstances that had led to the death of Jayalalitha.

The Madras High Court had on April 4 rejected Apollo Hospital’s objections to an inquiry commission set up to probe the death of Jayalalithaa looking into aspects of treatment given to her.

The Tamil Nadu government had set up the inquiry commission to look into the circumstances that lead to the death of the veteran leader on behalf of the doubts put forward by various people.