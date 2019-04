India bagged a gold and two silver medals at the Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok today. With this, India has won 13 medals, including two gold, four silver and seven bronze.

Boxer Amit Panghal picked up his second successive gold medal of the year, claiming the top honours in the 52-kilogram category. Panghal defeated Korea’s Kim Inkyu Korea.

National champion Deepak Singh and Kavinder Singh Bisht in 56-kilogram category signed off with silver medals after close losses.