Latest NewsIndia

Chief Minister’s wife lodged domestic violence case against him; later denies

Apr 26, 2019, 06:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

A national media reported that Tripura Chief Minister’s wife has lodged a case against him alleging domestic violence. Tripura Cheif Minister and BJP leader Biplav Deb’s wife Niti has approached Teez Hazari Court in New Delhi demanding a divorce. But later in a Facebook post which appeared to be Niti Deb denied this.

Earlier on today a national media News 18 has reported that Niti has accused of Biplab of domestic violence and harassment.

Biplav Deb who gained national attention after BJP under his leadership seized ruling in Tripura ending 25 years long CPM rule. He becomes the chief minister of Tripura in March 2018 and he is known to be a motormouth. He has been in constant media attention for controversial statements.

all such news r like.. ohh yeah kya hua??,,kaab hua?? Mujhe paata bhi nahi challa??????????My love is unconditional and pure…no need to give explanation abt it to anyone…??

Gepostet von Niti Deb am Freitag, 26. April 2019

Tags

Related Articles

Triple Talaq : Husband pronounces Talaq over phone, wife seeks Sushma Swaraj’s help

Dec 26, 2017, 07:32 pm IST

Make in India : Defence Ministry to acquire 6.5 lakh assault rifles for Indian Army

Sep 1, 2018, 09:28 am IST

Villagers burn forest after leopard kills 7-year-old boy

Jun 14, 2018, 08:19 am IST

England V India: Kuldeep Yadav’s Career Best Restricts England to a Par Score.

Jul 12, 2018, 09:03 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close