Gujarat court convicts Narayan Sai son of jailed “self styled godman” Asaram in rape case

Apr 26, 2019, 03:07 pm IST
The Gujrath court has convicted the Narayan Sai, who was the son of Jiled slef – styled godman in a rape case.

The sessions in the court in Surat has convicted the naraqyan Sai will produce the order on April 30

The incident happened in 2013 two Surat based sisters approached police alleging that they were raped by the Asaram Bapu his son Narayan Sai.

One among the victims had accused that the Narayan Sai had repeatedly raped her between 2002 and 2005 when she was living at his ashram.

