IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders

Apr 26, 2019, 02:41 am IST
In Indian Premier League Cricket, Rajasthan Royals beat Kolakata Knight Riders by 3 wickets at Eden Gardens Kolkata.

Riyan Parag turned the hero for Rajasthan Royals as he mounted a late charge to help Rajasthan Royals overcome host Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets with four balls to spare, here at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 176 Royals appeared to be headed for another defeat losing its sixth wicket for 123 when Parag scored a defiant 47 off 31 balls. His knock was studded with five boundaries and two sixes. The 17-year-old Assam batsman showed fine maturity in playing the lead in a 44-run partnership (21 balls) for the seventh wicket with Jofra Archer that sealed the match for Royals.

Earlier, Rajasthan won the toss and opted to bowl.

With the win, the Royals moved up one place to seventh with eight points from 11 matches, the same as KKR, who remained at the sixth spot, from the same number of matches.

Both the teams made two changes each from the playing eleven of their last match. For the Royals, Oshane Thomas made his IPL debut as he comes in for Ashton Turner. Dhawal Kulkarni was replaced by Varun Aaron. For Kolkata, Prasidh Krishna replaced K.C. Cariappa while Carlos Brathwaite came in for Harry Gurney.

Score Board:

KKR – 175/6

RR – 177/7

