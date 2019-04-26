Latest NewsSports

ISSF Shooting World Cup: Divyansh secures Olympic berth by winning a silver

Apr 26, 2019, 10:41 pm IST
India’s Divyansh Singh Panwar today secured the country’s fourth Olympic quota place in shooting by winning a silver in the ISSF World Cup in Beijing.

The 17-year-old teenager Divyansh finished second in the 10m air rifle event in the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup for pistol and rifle shooters.

This is India’s fourth 2020 Tokyo Olympic quota after Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela (10m air rifle women) and Saurabh Choudhary (10m Air Pistol men) had secured berths in the earlier World Cups and last year’s World Championship.

China had already secured its maximum of two quotas in the event, thereby the two available quotas went to Indian and Russia.

