Karishma Sharma turns up the heat by her ‘Bathtub photos’

Apr 26, 2019, 02:19 am IST
Karishma Sharma’s social media account is something to be opened with caution; the actress has many hot and sensuous pictures on her Instagram feed. The actress, who made the internet go crazy with her bold scenes in the web series Ragini MMS Returns, is probably one of the hottest TV actresses. She loves to keep her fans engaged with her sultry pictures on her social media pages every now and then.

On Wednesday, Karishma, who is known to raise the heat with her bold pictures on her social media pages, shared a couple of pictures of herself in a bathtub on the photo-sharing app and the pictures are setting the internet on fire. 15 Men Staring at Karishma Sharma’s T**S Speaks Volumes About Eve-Teasing!

The actress will now be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS Returns, which also stars Siddharth Gupta. She will be seen getting intimate on screen; the actress created a lot of buzz with her backless pic on web series’ poster.

????????????

