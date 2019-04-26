Parrot taken into police custody for helping crack dealers of police raid

A parrot has been taken into custody for helping the drug dealers whenever police come to raid the drug dealers.

The incident happened in Brazil. Reports have been suggested that the bird has been taught to alert the criminals whenever the police are on their drug hood premises.

The parrot has been taken into custody when they were engaged in a drug raid

He must have been trained for this,” one officer involved in the operation said of the two-winged wrongdoer. “As soon as the police got close he started shouting.” said the Brazilian raid officer.

A Brazilian journalist who visited the arrested parrot has asserted him as super obedient creature as the bird kept quiet after the arrest.

The Brazilian broadcaster Globo said the “papagaio do tráfico” (drug trafficking parrot) had been handed over to a local zoo where it would spend three months learning to fly before being released.

In 2008, police seized two small alligators during a raid on a favela in western Rio de Janeiro, claiming local gangsters had fed their enemies to the animals. However, the father of one of the accused gangsters rejected those accusations, alleging his son’s gang had once tried to do so – but the alligator had refused to eat the corpse.