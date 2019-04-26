Police Forced to ‘Arrest’ Parrot as it Warns Drug Dealers about Police

Brazil: Birds and Animals can be so rigorously trained that they can be used in places where you would least expect them to be.

In one such incident, a parrot was taken into custody Monday after nearly spoiling a raid while playing lookout for two crack-dealing suspects by repeatedly yelling, “Mamae, policia!” according to Brazilian police in the state of Piaui. The phrase means, “Mama, police!”

The bird had been taught to warn its owners of a police presence by shouting “Mamãe, polícia!

The parrot, who has not been named, was seized on Monday afternoon when officers swooped on a drug den run by a local couple.

“He must have been trained for this,” one officer involved in the operation said of the two-winged wrongdoer. “As soon as the police got close he started shouting.”

Alexandre Clark, a local vet, confirmed the parrot had not cooperated: “Lots of police officers have come by and he’s said nothing.”