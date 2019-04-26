Sexist Remarks: Election Commission bars BJP leader from campaigning for 48 hours

The Election Commission has barred West Bengal BJP Nadia District President Mahadev Sarkar from campaigning and speaking to media in connection with ongoing elections, for 48 hours from 4 pm today till 4 pm on Sunday.

The Poll body issued a notice to Sarkar for violating the Model Code of Conduct by making statements on the personal life of TMC leader Mahua Moitra during a public meeting at Krishnanagar on Monday.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday ordered the Election Commission to look into the matter, following a plea by Moitra. Moitra had alleged that Sarkar made the comments in the presence of BJP candidate Kalyan Chaubey on April 22. She said the poll panel had not yet taken note of it.