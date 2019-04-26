This is what Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said about BJP opening accounts in Kerala after election analysis

On behalf of the election analysis, the CPM State Secretary Kodiyerei Balakrishnan has asserted that the BJP wing in Kerala would not be opening an account in Kerala.

He also asserted that the same has been understood by the BJP representative in Kerala.

Kodiyeri also made the point clear that the BJP and the NDA government had been trying hard to maintain their existing members and they will fail in the same in coming years.

“Left votes seem to be scattered in the past and this time it is not the case. The Left Front is now benefited through backing” said Kodiyeri

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan explained that NSS has adopted a long-standing stand for the CPM which in turn helped the party to get further votes.

The veteran leader has also asserted the fortune regarding the Wayanad constituency.

“Since Rahul being the Strong Congress incarnate is contesting from Wayanad the CPM flourishing in the Wayanad have to be looked upon,” he said.