VIRAL WATCH; This video of Kerala wife engulfing “fire balls” will make you jaw-dropping

In this world of addicted social media users, everyone who is creative enough gets viral and become famous locally often and sometimes nationally through the internet platform.

In spite of user’s age, we could see many getting viral though thier social media accounts on behalf of their photographs, videos and what not more in this current scenario.

Now a new video has been released where a housewife from Kerala engulfing fire is now trending in social media accounts and the same has became the next challenge in social media.

In the video we could see the lady engulfing and having fireballs which are kept in her plate.