17 dead in coal mine blast

The death toll from a coal mine blast in a separatist eastern region of Ukraine rose to 17 on Saturday. The bodies of all the miners that died have been recovered.

The gas blast on Thursday ripped through the mine in Yurievka village in the self-proclaimed republic of Lugansk, which broke away from Ukraine in 2014 and is run by Moscow-backed rebels.

The mine was closed in 2014 due to the conflict between Kiev’s forces and the Russia-backed separatists but was reopened in 2018.

Most of Ukraine’s coal is produced in its eastern region, where the ongoing fighting has cost some 13,000 lives.