Airtel launches new Rs. 48, Rs. 98 prepaid data plans

Apr 27, 2019, 06:32 pm IST
Airtel has introduced two new data-specific plans for its prepaid subscribers.

The new Rs. 48 and Rs. 98 prepaid plans are now available to Airtel subscribers in all telecom circles. Although Airtel is yet to update the availability of the new plans on its website, both prepaid plans can now be found on all major third-party recharge websites and apps. The launch of Rs. 58 and Rs. 98 plans follows the availability of Rs. 248 prepaid plan for first-time Airtel prepaid users earlier this month. The Rs. 248 plan offers data benefits of 1.4GB per day, unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls, as well as 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days.

Airtel’s new Rs. 48 prepaid plan comes with 3GB of 3G or 4G data with a validity of 28 days. Similarly, the Airtel’s Rs. 98 prepaid plan offers 6GB of 3G or 4G data with 28 days validity. However, you will also get 10 free national SMS with the Rs. 98 plan. Both plans are being targeted at consumers who are looking for cheap monthly data packages and don’t really need too much data or have too much daily usage.

