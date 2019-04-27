CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Akshay, Kareena starrer ‘Good News’ to release on Dec 27

Apr 27, 2019, 09:48 pm IST
Less than a minute

The new film starring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor will be released on December 27. The film, produced by Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films, was earlier scheduled to release in September.

Akshay announced the new release date on Twitter.

Directed by Raj Mehta, the dramedy also features Diljeet Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Tags

Related Articles

Kerala Nun Rape Case : NCW demands strict action against PC George

Sep 9, 2018, 01:53 pm IST

Cash and Gold worth 4 Lakhs Robbed from Famous Singer’s House

Jul 31, 2018, 05:26 pm IST
Shashi

Shashi Tharoor Mocks Modi’s Traditional Naga Headdress, BJP Demands an Apology For Insulting People of North East

Aug 6, 2018, 09:11 pm IST

Sunny Leone’s new retro look is going viral: See Pics

Nov 24, 2018, 09:46 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close