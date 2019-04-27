Akshay, Kareena starrer ‘Good News’ to release on Dec 27

The new film starring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor will be released on December 27. The film, produced by Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films, was earlier scheduled to release in September.
Akshay announced the new release date on Twitter.
#GoodNews for a good start to the new year! See you on 27th December!@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @raj_a_mehta @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/hxwxWzEnex
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 27, 2019
Directed by Raj Mehta, the dramedy also features Diljeet Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.
