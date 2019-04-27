Cyclone Fani: Depression over Bay Of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm

The deep depression over the South East Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm. The summer phenomenon is named as ‘Fani.’ In the afternoon, the cyclone was observed at about 1,240 km south-east of Chennai and 1,440 km off Machilipattinam in Andhra Pradesh.

A weather bulletin from the IMD said the cyclone is set to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by tomorrow and a very severe cyclonic storm in the mid-night on Monday.

It is set to remain as a very severe cyclone till the mid-night on 2nd May. Cyclone Fani is expected to reach near Northern Tamil Nadu and Southern Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday evening.

As the sea would be rough, fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea.