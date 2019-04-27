Latest NewsGulf

Emirates airline announces ‘special passenger’ to India

Apr 27, 2019, 08:09 pm IST
Less than a minute

In a post, shared by Emirates on social media, the helicopter can be seen ‘hitching a ride’ on the freight plane. The airline wrote: “Emirates SkyCargo recently carried a six-seater AS350 helicopter, weighing more than 1.5 tons, from Madrid to Mumbai via Dubai.”

The post shows a photo of the helicopter with its rotor blades detached and the body of the chopper being fitted inside the plane’s cargo hold. According to Emirates, the chopper will be used for tourist flights in the Himalayas.

Tags

Related Articles

modi-victory-speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Slams Congress and CPM in his Victory Speech

Mar 4, 2018, 10:14 am IST

Places you should visit at least once in your lifetime: Chembra Lake, Kerala

Feb 3, 2018, 08:48 pm IST

BJP gearing up to win Nagaland election

Feb 22, 2018, 05:25 pm IST
Kishore Nath

This MLA and his Family needs to Prove that they are Indians

May 19, 2018, 08:10 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close