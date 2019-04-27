Emirates airline announces ‘special passenger’ to India

In a post, shared by Emirates on social media, the helicopter can be seen ‘hitching a ride’ on the freight plane. The airline wrote: “Emirates SkyCargo recently carried a six-seater AS350 helicopter, weighing more than 1.5 tons, from Madrid to Mumbai via Dubai.”

The post shows a photo of the helicopter with its rotor blades detached and the body of the chopper being fitted inside the plane’s cargo hold. According to Emirates, the chopper will be used for tourist flights in the Himalayas.