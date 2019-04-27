Latest NewsIndia

Five of a family drown in a temple pond

Apr 27, 2019, 11:12 pm IST
five members of a family from Bengaluru drowned in a temple pond at Siddarabetta, about 50 km from Bengaluru.

The deceased have been identified as Munirkhan (49), Reshma (22), Usman Khan (14), Yaarab Khan (21) and Mubbin Taj (21), hailing from Hegdenagar in the city.

Police sources said that the family had gone to Siddarabetta, a hillock, near Dobbespet on the city outskirts to visit a mosque. After prayers, they went to the hillock near the temple pond known as Kalyani in local parlance, where they were having food.

Usman who was playing near the pond slipped into it and began drowning. In a bid to save him, the others too jumped in, but they too met a watery grave.

The bodies were later fished out and sent to a hospital, police said.

