India to testfire air-launched version of BrahMos missile soon

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) are planning to test fire the air-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in the coming days. The missile will be test-fired from a Su-30 MKI fighter jet. According to sources in the IAF, the missile has a range of 290 km and can be used to destroy targets on the ground.

The supersonic cruise missile can also be used to carry out Balakot type air strikes where the planes will not be required to cross the enemy border. A test of the missile will be conducted in the southern part of the country, reported ANI.

This missile will meet the future requirement of the IAF. The missiles have also been made lighter for being carried on the fighter plane. In July last year, the Brahmos was first flight-tested from a Su-30MKI over the Bay of Bengal.