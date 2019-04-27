Latest NewsIndia

Jet Airways employee commits suicide

Apr 27, 2019, 09:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

A senior technician with Jet Airways allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra’s Palghar district due to depression as he was suffering from cancer, police said on Saturday. Shailesh Singh, 45, jumped off the terrace of his four-storeyed building in Nalasopara East on Friday afternoon, an official said.

As per functionaries of Jet Airways Staff and Employees Association, however, Singh was facing “financial constraints” as employees of the grounded airline have not got salaries for a long time.

“He was suffering from cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. Prime facie, it seems he was suffering from depression due to the ailment,” the police official added.

It was the first suicide of an employee since the airline suspended operations, these functionaries claimed.

Tags

Related Articles

Triple Talaq : Husband divorces woman over burnt roti

Jul 9, 2018, 07:52 pm IST

Pinarayi Govt Should Stop Being Obstinate About Sabarimala, Warns K Surendran

Oct 31, 2018, 03:43 pm IST

70% of Android Antivirus apps on Play store are fake : Report

Mar 17, 2019, 07:51 am IST

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s Latest Picture Will Give You Couple Goals Like Never-Before

Jan 14, 2019, 11:43 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close