Kayyur PHC selected as the best in the country by National Health Mission

Kayyur Primary Health Centre in Kasaragod district has been selected as the best PHC in the country by National Health Mission. A total of seven PHCs in the Kerala state secured the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification. The NQAS certification is awarded by the National Health Mission, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The family health centre at Kayyur obtained an NQAS score of 99% to become the top PHC in the country. The other health centres in the state to receive the NQAS certification are the Valapattanam and Therthally Family Health Centres in Kannur district, Valiyaparamba and Karinthalam Family Health Centres of Kasaragod, Peruvemba family health centre at Palakkad and the Chemmaruthy family health centre at Thiruvananthapuram.

The seven health centres that obtained the NQAS certification were among the 170 health centres in the state which were converted into family health centres under the Kerala Government’s Mission Aardram in 2017. According to the state government, this mission aims to create a people-friendly health service system in the state.

The NQAS certification is rewarded after taking into consideration various factors such as OP and lab facilities, basic amenities in general administration departments, hospital services, infection control system, cleanliness, patient-friendliness and so on.