Narendra Modi Scared of Opposition,says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling the ‘Kissan Sammann Yojna’ a ‘Kissan Apmaan Yojna’. She also called Narendra Modi a ‘weak Prime Minister’. “Why is PM scared of opposition? Why is PM scared of criticism? Because he is a weak PM. This government is weak,” Priyanka said while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki.

Amping up his attack on PM, Priyanka said that Modi should remember that it is the people who bring a particular party and person to power but clearly Modi has forgotten that it is people’s mandate that brings a government at the Centre. “Jab satta hasil hoti hai ek insaan ko, uss satta ke moh mein usse ek bahut badi galatfemi ho jati hai, woh sochne lagta hai woh satta uski hai, bhool jata hai ki satta dene wala kaun hai, PM aur sarkar bhul chuki hai ki satta dene wale aap hain,” she added. Furthermore,the Congress leader alleged she had not seen any development in PM’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

Priyanka had on earlier occasions termed Modi as “Pradhan Prachar Mantri” and accused the BJP of wasting drinking water in Banda, a town in Uttar Pradesh’s arid Bundelkhand region.

Priyanka had claimed that water from tankers was being used to clean roads to “welcome our Pradhan Prachar Mantri (chief publicity minister)”.