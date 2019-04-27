Latest NewsIndia

Nitin Gadkari faints on stage during campaign rally : Watch Video

Apr 27, 2019, 08:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari fainted on stage Saturday evening during an election rally near Shirdi in Maharashtra.
He soon recovered and later walked to his car.

Mr Gadkari was campaigning at Rahata near Shirdi for Shiv Sena candidate from Shirdi Lok Sabha seat Sadashiv Lokhande.

After finishing his speech, Mr Gadkari fainted while walking back to his seat on the stage.

His security guard as well as BJP’s Ahmednagar candidate Sujay Vikhe Patil and state minister Ram Shinde rushed to his help.

Within a few minutes, the road and transport minister recovered and later walked to his car.

Mr Gadkari had suffered fainting bouts on stage earlier too.

Tags

Related Articles

Karnataka Temple tragedy: 2 arrested after poisoned prasad kills 11

Dec 15, 2018, 11:02 am IST

Railway Budget 2018 : Here are the details of Railway budget allocations for states

Feb 9, 2018, 07:58 pm IST
beijing

Won’t have formal talks with India: Beijing Ministry

Jul 16, 2017, 06:43 am IST

Drunk Driver Who Hit 4 Vehicles With his BMW Caught After a 4 Kilometer Chase

Sep 30, 2018, 01:16 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close