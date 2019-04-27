Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Patralekhaa to play surrogate mother

Apr 27, 2019, 11:56 pm IST
Bollywood actress Patralekhaa is playing a surrogate mother in a web feature film titled “Badnaam Gali”, and the actor says it is a challenging yet interesting role. The 29-year-old actress is currently in Delhi shooting for the film.

She is also working on a Kannada movie titled “Where is my Kannadaka”, directed by Raj and Damini Shetty. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Kannada superstar Ganesh for the first time. The actress has already started learning Kannada for the film.

