RBI releases new greenish-yellow Rs 20 note

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced to soon release note of Rs 20 denomination in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series. The note will bear signature of Governor Shaktikanta Das. “The Rs 20 note will be greenish-yellow in colour. The new banknote has a motif of Ellora Caves on the reverse, depicting the country’s cultural heritage,” RBI said in a statement. RBI however has clarified all the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 20 issued by the RBI in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender.

The new Rs 20 note will have the dimensions of 63 mm x 129 mm. Both sides of the note will observe floral design. Denominational numeral 20 in ‘Devnagari’ and the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi will at the centre.

Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (20) watermarks and number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side.