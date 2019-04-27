Saritha S Nair Raises Serious Allegations Against Kallada bus

After the incident of a passenger getting beaten in Kallada bus came to the light, more and more people have come forward sharing their bitter experience with traveling in Kallada bus. Saritha S Nair, infamous for her controversial Solar scam, is the latest one to have joined the bandwagon. Saritha said she could not travel in the ticket which she booked and when she tried to question this, the driver had behaved indecently with her.

Saritha had booked 5 tickets from Bangalore to Ernakulam. She says she came ten minutes before the boarding time of the bus but was informed that the bus had already left and she could catch it from the next stop. She soon rushed to the next stop- Electronic City, but then missed the bus from there too.

Saritha questioned this, and she was abused by the driver through the phone. She demanded that the booking money should be returned to her, but this too was turned down.

Saritha said the authorities had sold her ticket to someone else and this is why she was not allowed to travel in it. Saritha has already filed a complaint with Kerala Transport Commission.