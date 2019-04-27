Terrorist groups kill 17 soldiers

In Syria, at least 17 people, including government troops, were killed and thirty others wounded in attacks by two terrorist groups in Aleppo province on Saturday.

According to Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, the attacks were launched shortly after midnight and triggered clashes that continued until dawn.

It said the assaults were conducted by Al-Qaeda’s former Syria branch, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, and its ally Hurrasal-Deen.

The terrorist attacks were in violation of a previously agreed buffer zone, which separated Syrian government troops from the Takfiri terrorists. Under the agreement, which was signed between Russia and Turkey last year, Takfiri groups had to withdraw from the area.