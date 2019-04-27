TMC Workers Pours Acid into His Wife’s Mouth. Here is What Made him Angry

KOLKATA: In a shocking incident, a woman in Bengal’s Murshidabad district was beaten up and acid was poured into her mouth allegedly by her husband and in-laws on Tuesday. It is reported that they did this horrible act towards her for not casting vote in favour of the party they support- Trinamool Congress. The husband is an ardent supporter of TMC. The atrocity happened when she returned home after voting.

Ansura Bibi, the victim is a woman in her mid-forties. Following the incident, she was taken to a local healthcare unit from where she was shifted to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. Doctors have kept Ansura, who has suffered tracheal burns, under medical observation for the next 48 hours.

Victims son said his mother was dragged by her hair and beaten up before acid was poured into her mouth. The police said a case was registered and an investigation was initiated.

