A statement released by Abu Dhabi police informed that a vehicle loaded with gas cylinders overturned on Arabian Gulf Street in Abu Dhabi on Thursday after it jumped a red signal.

Captain Faisal Rashid Al Dhanhani, Director of Abu Dhabi Traffic Accident Investigation Branch, said that the civil defence, ambulance, traffic and patrol teams arrived at the scene on being informed about the accident. After receiving the call, the operation room immediately sent police, ambulance and fire teams to the incident, but the gas didn’t ignite and no injuries were reported.

The Abu Dhabi police shared a clip of the accident on Instagram. It warned drivers from jumping the red light as it can lead to serious accidents and injuries. The police urged motorists to comply and adhere to traffic laws in order to avoid accidents and maintain safety for motorists and pedestrians.