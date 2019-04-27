“We Know to Eliminate you From Earth”: Shocking Video of Man Threatening Woman-Officer

KOCHI: A Shocking video of a booth level woman officer getting threatened by unknown men has taken social media by storm. It is not clear where exactly in Kochi the incident took place, but it is clear from the video that the men were threatening her for not including their names in the voters list.

The men stop officer’s scooter on the road in another two-wheeler and tell her “You can only eliminate us from the voter’s list, but we know how to eliminate you from the face of the earth”. Watch the Shocking Video: