‘Will send those who cannot chant ‘Vande Mataram’ to Pakistan’ says BJP leader

BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh, Surendra Singh stirred controversy by making a statement, that people who do not chant Vande Mataram have “no right to live in India” and should be sent to Pakistan.

“Chanting Vande Mataram may be an emotion. But if you are living in India then Vande Mataram is a must. It is in Sanskrit and it can be translated into Urdu too. Those who do not want to chant it by heart have no right to live in India,” the BJP legislator said. “If it is in my hand, I would send such people to Pakistan within one week after making their passports,” he added. The BJP legislator went on to say that some people make excuses not to sing Vande Mataram.

The BJP legislator from Ballia is known for making controversial and derogatory remarks. He has earlier also targeted Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and mother Sonia Gandhi.