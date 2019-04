Hollywood film “Avengers: Endgame” has received an exceptional opening at the worldwide box office with its day one collection touching the USD 305 million marks. The film, which released in India on Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, earned Rs 53.10 crore on the first day.

The release of the 3 hours 1 minute-long epic superhero adventure, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, has become one of the biggest cinematic events in the recent history of entertainment.