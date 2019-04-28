Birth certificate has been issued to a nine-month-old girl who was born to an Indian Hindu father and a Muslim mother

First, in UAE history, the UAE government has given a birth certificate to a nine-month-old girl who was born to an Indian Hindu father and a Muslim mother. This has set aside the country’s marriage rule for expatriates during the Year of Tolerance, according to a media report.

As per the marriage rules in UAE, the Muslim man can carry only a non-Muslim woman but a Muslim woman cannot marry a non-Muslim man.

Sharjah based expat Kiran Babu and Sanam Saboo Siddique got married in Kerala in 2016.

I have an Abu Dhabi visa. I get my insurance coverage there and got my wife admitted to Medeor 24X7 Hospital in the emirate. But after the baby’s delivery, the birth certificate was rejected as I am a Hindu,” said Mr Babu.

“I, then applied for a no-objection certificate through the court. The trial went on for four months but my case was rejected,” he added.

The judicial department made my case an exception. I was told that from now on, in such cases, we have to put together a request letter, get it approved by the chief justice, and take it to the health authority for the issuance of a birth certificate,” he said.

When Mr, Babu went to the court for another time, this appeal was approved.

The couple was given the birth certificate of their daughter, Anamta Aceline Kiran on April 14, a day before the Hindu festival of Vishu.