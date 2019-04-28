Bogus voting in Kasargod; Collector submits reports; footages credible says webcam operator

It is learned that the Kannur District collector has submitted the report for the recent bogus voting incidents that happened in the Kasargod constituency. The report is now submitted to the chief election officer Teeka Ram Meena.

The collector has summoned the presiding officer and the other officers who were assigned on electrol duty at the respective booth.

The webcam operator too had explained to the collector that the visuals of bogus voting were not fake.

The footage was made viral that had shown 6 persons casting bogus votes at the polling booth number 19 at Pilathara AUP School in Kannur district which is under Kasaragod constituency.

The indelible ink is applied on the forefinger of the right hand, if the person is casting open vote. But all the persons in the visuals are seen applying the voting link on the left hand