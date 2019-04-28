I do Not Know PM Modi’s Caste, Says Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress’s general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) on Sunday said that she had no idea about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s caste. While addressing a rally in Bahraich, Vadra asserted that Opposition and the Congress leaders are only raising issues related to development. “We have never made any personal remarks against him,” she added.

On Saturday, Priyanka launched a scathing attack on PM Modi by calling the ‘Kissan Sammann Yojna’ a ‘Kissan Apmaan Yojna’. She had also referred Narendra Modi as a ‘weak Prime Minister’. “Why is PM scared of opposition? Why is PM scared of criticism? Because he is a weak PM. This government is weak,” Priyanka had said while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati had also spoken about PM Narendra Modi’s caste and had alleged that the latter included his community in the Other Backward Caste (OBC) category for political gains. “PM always belonged to upper caste but during his tenure in Gujarat, he included his community in the OBC category for political gains. Modi tried his best to get votes in the name of backward classes,” Mayawati had said.