“If Pakistan Sends a Bullet, We Send a Shell,” Says Amit Shah

BJP president Amit on Saturday made a bold statement as he said that Article 370 will be withdrawn from Jammu and Kashmir if BJP is voted to power again. He was speaking at a public rally here in Palamau district in Jharkhand.

“We will remove Article 370 if you make Narendra Modi the prime minister again,” Shah said.

Amit Shah also added that during the reign of Congress India was a constant target of Pakistan terror groups.

“We cannot compromise with the security of the nation. Pakistan wants to separate Kashmir from India. We will not allow it. “Pakistan se goli aayegi to yahan se gola jayaga (if a bullet comes here, a shell lands there),” said Amit Shah.