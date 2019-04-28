Latest NewsSports

IPL2019: Rajasthan Royals defeated SunRisers Hyderabad

Apr 28, 2019, 01:26 am IST
Less than a minute

In Indian Premier League Cricket, Rajasthan Royals beat SunRisers Hyderabad.

Invited to bat, Hyderabad scored 160 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in stipulated 20 overs. the Royals chose to field and managed to keep the visitor’s innings within an achievable range, though catches were dropped and ground fielding was shoddy.

The target of 161 was achieved with five balls to spare, with Sanju Samson (48 not out) and Ashton Turner, who finally managed to score a run after three successive ducks in the tournament, at the wicket.

Rajasthan has now moved to the sixth position in the standings with 10 points from 12 games. Thus, Rajasthan, theoretically, keep alive their playoff chances in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

ScoreBoard:

SunRisers Hyderabad – 160/8

Rajasthan Royals – 161/3 in 19.1 over

Man of the Match: Jaydev Unadkat

Tags

Related Articles

breaking-news-pm-modis-tough-message-canada

BREAKING NEWS! PM MODI’S TOUGH MESSAGE TO CANADA

Feb 23, 2018, 02:11 pm IST

Brexit Deal: England and European Union agree to delay to 31 October

Apr 11, 2019, 11:02 pm IST

Junior and Cadet Open Table Tennis: India’s youngsters clinch four medals

Feb 11, 2019, 12:14 am IST

Afghanistan’s central province of Ghazni killed 15 members in Taliban attack

Apr 12, 2018, 03:15 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close