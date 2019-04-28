IPL2019: Rajasthan Royals defeated SunRisers Hyderabad

In Indian Premier League Cricket, Rajasthan Royals beat SunRisers Hyderabad.

Invited to bat, Hyderabad scored 160 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in stipulated 20 overs. the Royals chose to field and managed to keep the visitor’s innings within an achievable range, though catches were dropped and ground fielding was shoddy.

The target of 161 was achieved with five balls to spare, with Sanju Samson (48 not out) and Ashton Turner, who finally managed to score a run after three successive ducks in the tournament, at the wicket.

Rajasthan has now moved to the sixth position in the standings with 10 points from 12 games. Thus, Rajasthan, theoretically, keep alive their playoff chances in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

ScoreBoard:

SunRisers Hyderabad – 160/8

Rajasthan Royals – 161/3 in 19.1 over

Man of the Match: Jaydev Unadkat