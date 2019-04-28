Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

ISIS group has claimed the responsibility for 3 who blew themselves in Sri Lanka

Apr 28, 2019, 01:55 pm IST
The ISIS statement has asserted that their three men took part in the Sri Lankan blast and meet with death after the fight with the police.

The statement said the men “clashed with them (Sri Lankan police) with automatic weapons, and after exhausting their ammunition, detonated on them their explosive belts.”

About fifteen people died in the clashes, police said which includes three women and six children.

