Party-going boys more sexually aggressive

A new study revealed that college-going boys who often attend parties or go to bars for drinks are more likely to be sexually aggressive compared to those who do not.

The findings published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs showed that more the male students reported drinking as freshmen, the more likely they were to commit a sexually aggressive act.

The study also found that the men who went to bars and parties more often tended to have higher levels of impersonal sexual orientation, characterised by a preference for sex without commitment and a greater number of sexual partners.

A group of over 1,000 college males participated in a survey for the research. The survey was conducted by email or online.