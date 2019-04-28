Latest NewsIndia

Shashi Tharoor Summoned by Court For his Remark Comparing P.M Modi to Scorpion

Apr 28, 2019, 06:51 am IST
A local court on Saturday had summoned Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on June 7 on a complaint for his remarks that an unnamed RSS leader had drawn a comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and “a scorpion sitting on a Shivling”.

It was Delhi BJP leader Rajeev Babbar who filed a complaint against Shashi Tharoor as he alleged that his religious sentiments were hurt by Congress M.P’s statement. It was Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal who heard the criminal defamation complaint.

The complaint says, “I am a devotee of Lord Shiva… However, the accused (Tharoor) completely disregarded the sentiments of crores of Shiva devotees, (and) made the statement which hurt the sentiments of all Lord Shiva devotees, both in India and outside the country.”

The complaint also describes Tharoor’s statement as an “intolerable abuse” and “absolute vilification” of the faith of millions of people.

Earlier Shashi Tharoor had said: “…There is an extraordinarily striking metaphor expressed by an unnamed RSS source to a journalist which I quote, in which they express their frustration with their inability to curb Mr. Modi.

“The man says Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a Shivaling. You cannot remove him with a hand and you cannot hit it with a chappal either,” he had said.

