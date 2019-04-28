Sri Lanka Blasts : NIA raids in Kasargod and Palakkad

The NIA conducted raids in Kasargod and Palakkad related to the serial blasts in Sri Lanka. The raid was conducted at the houses of Aboobacker Siddique and Ahamed Araft, natives of Vidya Nagar. The NIA has confiscated the mobile phones of the two. Reports say the two has a role in the blast. A notice has been issued asking them to reach Kochi tomorrow for interrogation. The raid was conducted by the NIA in Kochi Sunday morning. There were reports earlier that those involved in the blast has relations with Kerala.

The information obtained was that the two was attracted towards the ideas of suicide bomber Saharan Hashim involved in Sri Lankan attacks. The raid was conducted to find whether these two had any connections with Saharan. Multiple bomb attack was carried out on churches on Easter Sunday.