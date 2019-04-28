The appointment of W V Raman as women’s head coach will be reviewed by BCCI

The appointment of Women’s head coach as W V Raman in the controversial circumstances will now be reviewed by the BCCI ombudsman D K Jain. The new decision was taken by the committee of Administrators.

The former opener Raman was appointed as a result of the selection process conducted by Captian Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad, and Shantha Rangaswamy.

While Rai had approved the appointment, Edulji called the entire process a “sham and unconstitutional”, saying the Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and Sourav Ganguly, which had requested for more time, was entrusted with the responsibility of picking the coach.

The 53-year old from Chennai was given charge of the team after Ramesh Powar. The BCCI had invited fresh applications for the job.