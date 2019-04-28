“Where is Teeka Ram Meena” BJP Leader V.V Rajesh Questions Chief Electoral Officer’s Response to Allegations of Bogus Voting

Channels in Kerala had aired the visuals of people casting their votes twice at two polling booths in Kasaragod constituency, where elections were held in the third phase on April 23. Congress leaders have strongly raised the issue and it seems left leaders are diving for cover and searching for a possible justification.

Meanwhile, in a NewsHour discussion in Mathrubhumi news channel BJP leader V.V Rajesh questioned the ‘cold’ response of Teeka ram Meena to allegations of bogus voting.

“Where is Teeka Ram Meena? The man who was so enthusiastically checking if Suresh Gopi chanted Swamiye Saranamayyappa or went to the temple, and then claimed himself to be an unbiased officer and even thought of himself as someone like T.N Sheshan is not found anywhere”.

“People are watching these visuals through webcasting. Election officers are supposed to monitor these visuals from the office, did they do it”?Rajesh asked.

Rajesh also explained the weakness of Teeka Ram Meena.