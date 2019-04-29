Latest NewsIndia

British national dies in road accident

Apr 29, 2019, 02:33 am IST
A British national, Rhys Jhon Jenkins, aged 40 died after his motorcycle collided with a truck in Rajasthan’s Bundi district on Sunday. The deceased suffered critical head injuries. A woman who was riding pillion escaped unhurt, while the truck driver fled from the spot.

Four tourists, two each on two motorcycles, were riding back to Jaipur when the accident occurred on national highway 52 near Kishorpura toll plaza in Hindoli area in the evening.

The British embassy has been communicated about the incident and the post-mortem will be done on Monday morning.

