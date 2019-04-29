Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Filmmaker Lal Jose shares his nostalgic memories in social media

Apr 29, 2019, 11:11 pm IST
Malayalam filmmaker Lal Jose is busy in shooting his new film ‘Nalpathiyonnu’. The film has Biju Menon playing the male lead and Nimisha Sajayan as the female lead.

Now the shooting is progressing at the KSRTC bus stand at Thrissur. In the meanwhile,  the veteran director has shared his nostalgic memories about the KSRTC stand. He on his Facebook page has shared his memory.

