Meghan fox decides to dismiss her divorce proceed

The ace Hollywood actress Meghan Fox has filed papers in the court to dismiss the divorce proceedings with her husband Brian Austin Green.

The actress had filed fr a divorce with Green three years back which is after a marriage of five years being in a relation ship of 11 years. However, the two reconciled a year later. No documents were filed post the divorce filing and this is the first legal notification given the couple, according to media reports.

After the reconciliation the couple has avoided media attention nor discouraged pulic appearances together.

The couple has three children together now.