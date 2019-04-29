Latest NewsInternational

Pervez Musharraf unlikely to return to Pakistan

Apr 29, 2019, 02:58 am IST
Less than a minute

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf might not return to the country because of his medical board’s recommendation and family pressure not to do so. Former military dictator of the Islamic republic, Pervez Musharraf, is facing a high-profile treason case for suspending the Constitution.

Earlier Saturday, Musharraf’s lawyer Salman Safdar claimed that the former president, who has been facing a high treason case, would reach Pakistan on May 1 and will appear before the special court the next day.

